Suspect sought in string of armed convenience store robberies in Ashby, Winchendon

Anyone with information about these incidents or details that may help identify the suspect is asked to call the Ashby Police Department at 978-386-5652.

Ashby police are seeking to identify this man, who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Sunday night. Ashby Police Department

Police are looking to identify at least one suspect believed to be involved in a string of recent armed robberies in Ashby and Winchendon.

Ashby police are investigating at least three robberies over the past couple of weeks, while Winchendon police are investigating at least one.

Most recently, on Sunday at about 7:10 p.m., Ashby police responded to Low Low Convenience Store at 704 Fitchburg State Road for a report of a robbery at knifepoint.

Police said the male suspect was wearing a black ski mask, gray winter hat, red shirt, and black winter jacket. The man allegedly walked into the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect was last spotted heading south on Fitchburg State Road in a vehicle believed to be a white four-door GMC pickup truck, authorities said.

The store owner, Larry Liang, who reportedly spent two years in the Taiwanese army, told CBS Boston that he stood his ground and refused to hand anything over to the suspect.

“I just said, ‘Come on get out of here, I don’t want to get into trouble,'” Liang told the news station.

Not long after this incident, a similar looking suspect allegedly used a knife to rob Mr. Mike’s Mini Mart on Spring Street in the nearby town of Winchendon. This robbery took place around 7:45 p.m., according to Winchendon police.

Authorities said the suspect was wearing “a black hooded jacket with an insignia on his left and a patch on his left sleeve,” an orange shirt, black mask, blue jeans, boots, and a gray winter hat that was flipped inside out.

This suspect also fled in a white truck, which police said appeared to be a newer GMC Sierra.

Ashby police said the same suspect in the Low Low Convenience Store robbery is believed to be involved in at least two other recent robberies, both of which took place at the Convenience Mart at 1274 Main St.

The first incident took place on Dec. 20, and the suspect allegedly told the cashier that he had a knife, though he did not reveal one, police said. On Saturday, the same suspect is accused of robbing the store once again, this time brandishing a knife and telling the cashier that he had a gun. Both times, the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured in any of these robberies.

Ashby police believe the same suspect is behind all three of the town’s robberies, as well as other similar incidents in nearby communities.

See below for more photos from these incidents: