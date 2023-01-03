Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges
A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend
Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out. Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
Homeless NYC woman screams as she tries to snatch boy from stroller
A deranged homeless woman growled, “That’s my baby!” as she tried to snatch a 3-year-old boy from his stroller in front of his grandmother in Gramercy Park on Tuesday, cops said. The disturbing incident occurred in front of 253 First Ave. in Manhattan around 9:30 a.m. when suspect Victoria Parkes, 39, walked up to the baby and his grandma and made the claim, bizarrely adding, “They just changed his face,” according to cops. Parkes hit the grandmother in the face during the struggle and tried to snatch the child, police and witnesses said. “She was trying to say it was her baby,” said...
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
New Jersey Woman Attacks 1-Year-Old Daughter at Walmart, Charged with Child Endangerment￼
A New Jersey woman was arrested at a Teterboro Walmart for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child after kicking and shaking her child Tuesday, according to the Moonachie Police Department. At around 7 p.m., protection personnel at the retail giant caught Jamira McDaniel, 23, stealing goods from the...
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Pregnant woman Deborah Jimenez who was struck by stray bullet tried to protect baby, afraid to go outside
The pregnant woman struck by a stray bullet in New York City this week told The Post how she tried to protect her unborn baby during the ordeal — even if it meant keeping herself in the line of fire — as she decried the rampant gun violence putting innocent bystanders at risk. Deborah Jimenez, 35, was visiting the Birria-Landia taco truck in a busy commercial strip on Grand Concourse in The Bronx with her 11-year-old daughter, her daughter’s aunt and her daughter’s cousin Monday night when shots rang out. “My back was turned when I heard the shots,” Jimenez, who is...
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings
The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
Heartbreaking funeral held for young Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mom
The tiny white coffins of the two little Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mother were placed side by side at their funeral Friday — a heartbreaking sight for family and friends mourning the “angels.” Sean Macnair, a neighbor, broke down sobbing as he recalled trying to resuscitate little Daishawn Fleming, 3, who was killed along with his 11-month-old brother Octavius Canada in last month’s horror. “When I tried to give him life back, I felt like I was ready to give my life,” Macnair said of the tot. “If he was dying right here, if I could make a trade,...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video
A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
buzzfeednews.com
A Dad Fatally Shot His 5 Kids, Mother-In-Law, And Wife Weeks After She Filed For Divorce
A family of eight, including five children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in Enoch, Utah, in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the man's wife filed for divorce. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Haight, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl, and his five children, before killing himself. The children's names were not released, but officials said they were three girls, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4.
