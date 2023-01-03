Death is an inevitable part of life and yet we as a society are unsure how to handle when people around us experience loss. We struggle to find words that will give comfort, support, and kindness to those whose hearts are shattering beneath their chests. We all know this is something we will face at some point, something that will alter the way we see the world around us but words never seem to be enough. Even actions fall short of being able to convey how much we wish to help someone who is struggling to keep themselves from falling to pieces.

2 DAYS AGO