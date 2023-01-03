Read full article on original website
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
"It's Completely Absurd": People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Have "Ruined" For Everyone Else
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Why have I spent all this time walking normally, like an idiot? What happened when I tried Moonwalkers
The makers of the wheeled shoes promise to turbo-charge your daily stroll, allowing you to walk at 250% of your usual speed. Could they be the future of pedestrianism?. Walking is all right, isn’t it, but it’s a bit slow. A bit ponderous. Wouldn’t it be good if you could walk, but, like, go faster? That is the premise of Moonwalkers: a pair of wheeled shoes that promise you can walk at running speed, without any of the effort of actually running. “Walk how you usually do, and our AI adapts to you,” reads the website blurb. “It’s not skating; it’s genuinely walking, so no new skills are necessary to learn.”
My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas
My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour
One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
It's Hard Being The Only One In The Family With Kids During The Holidays
We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy every exhausting moment of motherhood
Today, my kids and I went to a holiday gathering. I got to hold one friend’s baby and chat with another friend who is pregnant with twins. Looking at these women’s tired faces, I couldn’t help but marvel at how recently it was me, dripping with babies, underslept and overwhelmed, trying to keep us all alive.
Care home centenarians enjoy festive birthdays and advise fresh air and laughter
Two care home residents who ended 2022 by celebrating their centenarian birthdays together have revealed their secrets for a long life, crediting laughter as well as “plenty of fresh air”.Audrey White and Phyllis Long, who turned 102 and 106 respectively towards the end of December, were treated to a surprise birthday party at Care UK’s Amherst House, in Horley, Surrey, on December 29.The pair, whose combined ages total 208, agreed the secret to a long life is “lots of laughter” with Ms Long saying how important she believes it is to get outside.“Get plenty of fresh air and go on...
collective.world
The World Is A Scary Place Right Now, So Always Choose Kindness
When I get up in the morning, one of the first things that I do is check the news. I’ll open the Reddit app, or type “news” into Google, as having the news app on my phone allows me too much access. I’ll scroll through all of the recent articles about new school shootings, murders, and corruption in our government until I get to a point where if I keep reading, I won’t get out of bed for a week.
verywellfamily.com
Why Does Everyone Want to Smell My Baby?
Ask any new parent and they’ve likely had a similar experience: They bring their newborn to meet some relatives or friends and during introductions, they catch Aunt Sue or best friend Diane discreetly smelling their baby’s head. Or they hand the baby over to grandma for the first time and she closes her eyes and takes a long, savoring whiff.
The Lost Art of the Casserole
Death is an inevitable part of life and yet we as a society are unsure how to handle when people around us experience loss. We struggle to find words that will give comfort, support, and kindness to those whose hearts are shattering beneath their chests. We all know this is something we will face at some point, something that will alter the way we see the world around us but words never seem to be enough. Even actions fall short of being able to convey how much we wish to help someone who is struggling to keep themselves from falling to pieces.
collective.world
The Moment I Realized I Deserved More For Myself
When I think about love, I think about selflessness. To me, love has always been about giving. I give so much of myself — my time, my energy, my body, my love — to another person because that’s just always how I’ve done things. I have...
momcollective.com
Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down
We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?
