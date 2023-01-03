ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

Scott is isolating at home and is experiencing very minor symptoms, city officials said.

“Mayor Scott is continuing to work while isolating because of his positive COVID test. He is feeling OK and has some minor symptoms,” the mayor’s spokesperson said.

Scott was sworn in for his second term as Little Rock mayor Sunday.

Mayor Frank Scott Junior sworn in for second term as Little Rock Mayor

Since nine other members of the Board were at the ceremony, city officials have decided to postpone Tuesday’s night city board meeting.

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

The board meeting is rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Centre at University Park, located at 6401 West 12th Street.

