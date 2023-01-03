Asus Announces 540 Hz, 49-inch 5K and 27-inch OLED ROG Gaming Monitors

Earlier this year, AUO demoed laptop and desktop displays featuring 480 Hz Twisted Nematic (TN) panels . However, Asus is going above and beyond with its new Swift Pro PG248QP, which also uses a TN panel, but cranks the refresh rate to 540 Hz when overclocked.

The Swift Pro PG248QP has a 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and supports Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technology and the Nvidia Reflex Analyzer for measuring system latency. But unfortunately, Asus didn’t provide any information on the native refresh rate for the panel or other pertinent specs like response time, typical/maximum brightness, or contrast ratio.

Asus Swift Pro PG248QP (Image credit: Asus)

However, Asus points out that the Swift Pro PG248QP features what it calls “retractable claws” for the monitor base that can swing inward or outward based on customer preference. According to the company, the rotating base “[frees] up desktop space for players who prefer their keyboard and mouse closer to the monitor.”

Asus ROG Strix XG49WCR (Image credit: Asus)

For those that prefer a larger display over outright speed for the best gaming monitors , Asus also announced the ROG Strix XG49WCR. This 49-inch monitor features a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a native 165Hz refresh rate and a 1800R curve. In addition, the ROG Strix XG49WCR supports AMD FreeSync Premium out of the box and can hit 125 percent of the sRGB color space.

You’ll also find a comprehensive port layout including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, a USB hub, an Ethernet port, a Smart KVM switch and 65-watt power delivery over USB-C for charging an attached laptop or other peripherals.

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR (Image credit: Asus)

Moving on, the ROG Swift PG32UQXR arrives as the first ROG-branded monitor to support the DisplayPort 2.1 interface (it also supports HDMI 2.1). The 32-inch monitor sports mini LED backlighting for improved contrast and a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution panel with a 160 Hz refresh rate. Asus says that the FALD backlighting features 576 independent zones, can hit a maximum of 1000 nits brightness and achieves 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM (Image credit: Asus)

Finally, there’s the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, which is a 27-inch monitor that comes with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) OLED panel with a 0.03 ms response time and a heady 240 Hz refresh rate.

Asus makes a big deal about how it optimized cooling within the monitor with carefully designed heatsinks and vents to improve OLED panel longevity, which is good news for customers that plan on keeping it for the long haul. Asus claims that the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and reaches a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

At this time, Asus is only confirming that the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM will launch in Q1 2023, while the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP will bow in Q2 2023. Availability and pricing for the ROG Strix XG49WCR and ROG Swift PG32UQXR have not yet been announced.