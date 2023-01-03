Read full article on original website
North Gate Radio: Land Back?
Oakland made history by returning land to an indigenous group with no federal recognition. In this story from UC Berkeley's School of Journalism we'll learn about the ways some East Bay institutions are trying to repair the harm done to local indigenous communities.
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Bay Area braces for another major storm
Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to a major storm sweeping the Bay Area. Cities across the region are already taking emergency measures. In San Jose, the city government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and has warned residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.
Bay Area braces for second powerful rainstorm in as many weeks
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a high wind advisory throughout the Bay Area, with the storm expected to increase in intensity throughout the day. It is already having a widespread impact. Local governments across the region are bracing for the storm, which is being driven...
