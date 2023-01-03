Read full article on original website
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
What is reportedly going on with The Young Bucks’ contractual situation in AEW
On Wednesday, it was reported by Fightful.com that the Young Bucks have been in discussions with AEW about new contracts. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…. Alvarez: “Well, the story was they were in the middle of negotiations or this and that....
Rift: Who should defeat Gunther to win the WWE Intercontinental title?
In this video, I discuss the inevitable end to Gunther’s Intercontinental title reign and who should be the one to dethrone him. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
How people within WWE are reportedly reacting to the Vince McMahon return news
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding how people within WWE have reacted to the news…. “To a person, everyone we’ve...
What Darby Allin said to fans after the 1/4/23 AEW Dynamite went off the air
As seen during the main event of AEW Dynamite on January 4th 2023, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Title. After the show ended, Darby cut a promo for the live fans in Seattle and said the following…. “Seattle. Does this microphone work? Beautiful. I’m not going...
AEW’s Kenny Omega wins the IWGP United States title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, AEW’s Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay with the One Winged Angel to capture the IWGP United States title. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, known for his star ratings, wrote that “as high expectations there were for this match, it greatly exceeded it.” The term “match of the year” trended on Twitter with fans praising the bout. The match and entire event can be watched on NJPWWorld.com.
WWE act turns heel during the January 6th 2023 edition of Smackdown
During the January 6th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. Afterwards, Dolla went to shake Ricochet’s hand but then Hit Row turned heel by attacking Ricochet. Braun Strowman ended up coming down to the ring to make the save.
Event cancels John Laurinaitis public appearance after receiving negative feedback from fans
In the summer of 2022, former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis was quietly let go from WWE following the public accusations that were made against him and Vince McMahon. Laurinaitis was booked to make his first post-WWE public appearance with Big Time Collectibles during Wrestlemania 39 weekend in...
Will Ospreay gives his thoughts on Triple H and wonders “what doors could actually be open”
During an interview with Fightful.com, Will Ospreay commented on WWE allowing Karl Anderson to perform at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV…. “I mean yeah, I’m shocked as well, but in the same sense now that Triple H is running the ship and It’s gotta be said, I think Triple H is a G. I honestly think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s just a cool dude. Like I think he clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing. And the fact that he’s allowed Karl to like have this like dual deal. I think is quite cool, but it does make me wonder what doors could actually be open. And I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself, and I think it would be very very interesting if there was like a way of making that door open, but you never know.” (quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)
Kurt Angle comments on potentially being part of WWE Wrestlemania 39
During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on potentially being part of the RAW 30th anniversary celebration as well as Wrestlemania 39…. “I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some...
Companies that are currently being seen as the “front runners” to potentially buy WWE
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return. With McMahon looking into the possibility of WWE being sold, several companies are being discussed as potential suitors. In regards to the front runner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted how there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
Ric Flair claims he didn’t know that Charlotte was going to return on WWE Smackdown
Ric Flair was backstage at the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE RAW but during his podcast, Flair claimed that he didn’t know his daughter Charlotte was going to return…. “I was in the building and left and didn’t know it. It was the first time in so many years that nobody knew. I was in the building, I went and saw Roman (Reigns) and John (Cena), it was the greatest time and I really felt like part of the family again. I had a ball, but I didn’t even know. I left and went to American Social [sports bar in Tampa, FL], and then I got word that she was there. I had a couple of drinks with the hockey players. Hockey players on the Lightning like to drink. I wasn’t going to go back to the building. I watched it and they put it on every TV for me. It was amazing. That was old-school kayfabe.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Former WWE writer says the current NXT product is “absolute garbage”
During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the current NXT product while bringing up how Impact Wrestling is better…. “I know this; it’s [Impact Wrestling] going to be better than ‘NXT. Because there ain’t nothing in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance like once every six weeks. I’ll go, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch a little bit of it,’ and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion –- when it was Black and Gold -– to unwatchable. Unwatchable like a local theater production. The last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible. I really don’t like crapping on stuff unless it offends me what they’re doing to talent that I care about.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)
There are reportedly “significant plans” for one of AEW’s recent signings
In November of 2022, it was announced that Konosuke Takeshita was “All Elite” and had signed a contract with AEW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the company’s plans for him…. “Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, he’s...
WWE’s Karl Anderson drops the NEVER Openweight title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Tama Tonga defeated WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight title. Anderson had won the title prior to his WWE return and was able to finish his commitments as champion. Anderson attacked Tonga with the belt before the match officially...
Possible spoiler regarding the identity of Saraya’s mystery partner for AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there has been speculation about her possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Since the announcement was first made, AEW...
Backstage news regarding Charlotte Flair’s WWE Smackdown women’s title win
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rousey vs. Rodriguez for the Smackdown...
