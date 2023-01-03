Read full article on original website
Belfast expects almost $120,000 in storm damage repairs
BELFAST — The city of Belfast is expecting costly repairs after a storm that recently devastated the coast. However, Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders remains confident in the city’s ability to deal with the issue. “It was a big storm,” said Sanders. “We’ve seen them before, we’ll see them...
Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington raises concerns for some locals
EDDINGTON — Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington has led to frustrations for some. The Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge in Eddington as the latest step in the I-395/Route 9 Connector Project, a six-mile stretch of highway that will run between Brewer and Eddington. Starting January...
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items
BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
Sand Beach seeing wicked erosion
BAR HARBOR — Sand Beach looks a little different than it did a few months ago, largely in part to conditions brought by Winter Storm Elliott. “On Dec. 23, we had the big storm. We got very high winds and a lot of rain here,” said Rebecca Cole-Will, Chief of Resource Management for Acadia National Park.
Bangor police advise safe winter driving practices
BANGOR — With the arrival of winter weather, officials remind drivers about the importance of safety on the road. Although Bangor’s snowfall this season has been irregular, officials say that motorists should use caution when there is any amount of snow or ice on the roadways. According to...
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Recent cutbacks reveal financial headwinds facing Bangor’s largest health care system
Recent moves by the Bangor region’s largest health care system to scale back or sell off services signal that Northern Light Health is facing some of the same financial headwinds as health care systems across the U.S. struggling to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes have included...
Old Time Donuts Continues Family Tradition Under New Ownership
Mark Abruzese, of Warren, used to buy wholesale from Old Time Donuts in Damariscotta for his snack distribution company. Now, he owns and runs the donut business with his family. “I always had it in the back of my mind as a nice little place,” Abruzese said. One day...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Can You Help The FBI Find This Notorious Maine Bank Robber?
Sometimes, it feels like Maine is turning into the wild west. When I was a kid, I don't remember ever hearing about a bank robbery happening in the State of Maine. Now, it seems like it is almost weekly happening. Over the last few months, two Camden National Bank branches...
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in
BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
