Bar Harbor, ME

foxbangor.com

Belfast expects almost $120,000 in storm damage repairs

BELFAST — The city of Belfast is expecting costly repairs after a storm that recently devastated the coast. However, Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders remains confident in the city’s ability to deal with the issue. “It was a big storm,” said Sanders. “We’ve seen them before, we’ll see them...
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington raises concerns for some locals

EDDINGTON — Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington has led to frustrations for some. The Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge in Eddington as the latest step in the I-395/Route 9 Connector Project, a six-mile stretch of highway that will run between Brewer and Eddington. Starting January...
EDDINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine

MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items

BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Sand Beach seeing wicked erosion

BAR HARBOR — Sand Beach looks a little different than it did a few months ago, largely in part to conditions brought by Winter Storm Elliott. “On Dec. 23, we had the big storm. We got very high winds and a lot of rain here,” said Rebecca Cole-Will, Chief of Resource Management for Acadia National Park.
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor police advise safe winter driving practices

BANGOR — With the arrival of winter weather, officials remind drivers about the importance of safety on the road. Although Bangor’s snowfall this season has been irregular, officials say that motorists should use caution when there is any amount of snow or ice on the roadways. According to...
BANGOR, ME
firefighternation.com

ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother

Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
WGME

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
WPFO

141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
BAR HARBOR, ME
ems1.com

foxbangor.com

Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in

BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

