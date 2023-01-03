ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get involved with Lakeland's upcoming changes

By Connor Keith
 4 days ago
Stop by City Hall to attend a public meeting.

Photo by LALtoday

Ch-ch-changes. City officials are planning several updates and additions for Lakeland in 2023, from infrastructure to recreation .

What’s changing?

One of the top priorities for the city is improving infrastructure to support our booming population . With nearly $18 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding , the city plans on replacing 2.7 miles of sewer lines to handle wastewater from new developments. Another $42.9 million in grant funding will be used to restore Lake Bonnet and prevent flooding .

Along with infrastructure upgrades, population growth also calls for more emergency services . The city’s 2023 budget includes funding for an eighth fire station in north Lakeland, although construction
may not begin this year .

Officials have also planned to revitalize the downtown area , offering more for residents to enjoy in Munn Park and increase available parking. The City Commission has discussed adding a parking app and changing select traffic intersections with stoplights into four-way stops instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HJ8G_0k2F3xia00

Sign up to share your thoughts at the next Commission meeting.

Photo by @lakelandgov

How can I get involved?

If you want to make your voice heard on these changes, there are several ways to join the conversation :
Want to share your thoughts another way? You can email the City Commission to give feedback or ask questions. If you have an idea to improve city services , submit it online .

For more information on the developments mentioned above and more coming to Swan City, check out The Ledger’s breakdown here .

Comments / 1

 

