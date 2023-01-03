Get involved with Lakeland's upcoming changes
Ch-ch-changes. City officials are planning several updates and additions for Lakeland in 2023, from infrastructure to recreation .
Along with infrastructure upgrades, population growth also calls for more emergency services . The city’s 2023 budget includes funding for an eighth fire station in north Lakeland, although construction may not begin this year .
Officials have also planned to revitalize the downtown area , offering more for residents to enjoy in Munn Park and increase available parking. The City Commission has discussed adding a parking app and changing select traffic intersections with stoplights into four-way stops instead.
For more information on the developments mentioned above and more coming to Swan City, check out The Ledger’s breakdown here .
What’s changing?One of the top priorities for the city is improving infrastructure to support our booming population . With nearly $18 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding , the city plans on replacing 2.7 miles of sewer lines to handle wastewater from new developments. Another $42.9 million in grant funding will be used to restore Lake Bonnet and prevent flooding .
How can I get involved?If you want to make your voice heard on these changes, there are several ways to join the conversation :
- Lakeland City Commission meetings occur every other Monday at 9 a . m . at City Hall (228 S. Massachusetts Ave.) and are open to the public. Pro tip: View the agendas online .
- The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority’s public meetings happen on the third Thursday of the month at 8 a . m . at City Hall .
- Public forums to share input on additions to Munn Park will take place at the Magnolia Building (702 E. Orange St.) on Tuesday , Jan . 10 from 5 - 7 p . m . and Thursday , Jan . 12 from 3 - 7 p . m .
