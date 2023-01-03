ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Accused New York City subway shooter Frank James pleads guilty to terrorism charges

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUJm7_0k2F3gxT00

A gunman accused of opening fire while riding a Brooklyn, New York, subway car in an attack that rattled commuters in the country's largest city pleaded guilty Tuesday to terrorism charges in federal court.

Frank R. James admitted he was responsible for the attack, which wounded 10 New York subway riders on April 12, 2022.

James, 63, wearing a beige jail jumpsuit and black-rimmed glasses, said he only intended to cause serious bodily injury, not death.

The accused shooter was arrested on April 13, following a massive 30-hour manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself and was arrested at a McDonald's. James had previously vowed to fight the charges.

He is scheduled to stand trial for the charges in late February.

'I DO MY BEST': How everyday New Yorkers say they helped police find Brooklyn shooting suspect

What did the shooter do?

During morning rush hour on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the shooter opened fire inside a Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

During the attack, the shooter covered his face with a gas mask before setting off a pair of smoke grenades and then fired a barrage of random shots inside the train as it moved between stations, shooting 10 people on the train and on the platform.

The suspect, who was dressed as a maintenance worker, fled in the commotion, setting off a citywide manhunt.

At least 19 others were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds; all survived.

Before the shooting, James, who is Black, posted dozens of videos online in which he ranted about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. In some, he decried the treatment of Black people and talked about how he was so frustrated, "I should have gotten a gun and just started shooting." In one video, he appeared to be in a packed New York City subway car, raising his finger to point out passengers one by one.

What is Frank James charged with?

James' lawyers informed Judge William F. Kuntz II on Dec. 21 that he wanted to plead guilty to the 11 charges brought against him, without a plea agreement.

Ten of those charges — each one corresponding to a specific victim — accuse him of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system carrying passengers and employees .

The 11th charge accuses James of discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to court documents.

What did prosecutors say?

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said James “intended to inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour.”

Prosecutors had planned to ask the judge to go beyond the roughly 32-year to 39-year sentence that federal sentencing guidelines recommend.

Lawyers said James planned the attack for years and endangered the lives of dozens of people.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Accused New York City subway shooter Frank James pleads guilty to terrorism charges

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Irate man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend in alleged Brooklyn hatchet and gun attack

An irate man attacked his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a hatchet and fatally shot him in a jealous rage in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said Friday. The 47-year-old ex-hubby, Dmytro Lapko, allegedly flew off the handle when he saw the woman with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Levan Galdava, in a parking lot on Ocean Avenue near Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just after 9 p.m. Thursday, cops said. Locals told The Post they heard screaming coming from the parking lot at first before one women’s voice cried out to call 911. “I heard people screaming. I walked over to the window and saw two people arguing,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

740K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy