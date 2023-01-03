ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 9,793 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 69 deaths

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
The State of Michigan added 9,793 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 1,399 confirmed and probable cases per day. The last report, posted on Dec. 27, had us averaging 1,561 cases per day.

According to the state, there were 69 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,998,447 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 40,836 deaths.

MICHIGAN STATE
