ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE
getnews.info

Alex M Ramos, Successful Traveler and Influencer, Makes Hawaii a Monthly Destination to Connect with Locals and Explore Culture

Alex M Ramos, a successful traveler and influencer based in Manhattan Beach, California, has always had a passion for connecting with people and exploring new places. He recently made the decision to visit Hawaii at least once a month, immersing himself in the local culture and building meaningful relationships with the people he meets.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KHON2

Hawaii Pop Con 2023 Returns to Hawaii Convention Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Pop Con 2023 will feature unique vendors, meet and greet and entertainment. Hawaii Pop Con 2023 returns with vendors, booths and more for those looking to add to their collectibles or start collecting. “We will have hundreds of vendors setup at booths all around the...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Big Island's Kilauea erupting again

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced. The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy