informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiireporter.com
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
Bringing students home to fix Hawaii’s doctor shortage
The biggest shortage is in primary care specialties, but one way to help is by bringing local students back to the Islands. A Hawaii Pacific Health program aims to do just that.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for...
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
getnews.info
Alex M Ramos, Successful Traveler and Influencer, Makes Hawaii a Monthly Destination to Connect with Locals and Explore Culture
Alex M Ramos, a successful traveler and influencer based in Manhattan Beach, California, has always had a passion for connecting with people and exploring new places. He recently made the decision to visit Hawaii at least once a month, immersing himself in the local culture and building meaningful relationships with the people he meets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’
The mysterious condition known as long Covid may be in large part to blame for the labor shortage that has slowed Hawaii’s progress in recovering economically from the pandemic, state lawmakers were told Wednesday. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said UHERO will...
KHON2
Hawaii Pop Con 2023 Returns to Hawaii Convention Center
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Pop Con 2023 will feature unique vendors, meet and greet and entertainment. Hawaii Pop Con 2023 returns with vendors, booths and more for those looking to add to their collectibles or start collecting. “We will have hundreds of vendors setup at booths all around the...
Task Force: Hawaii Needs To Remove Thousands Of Cesspools Sooner Than Planned
Hawaii currently has an official goal to replace all of its cesspools with better sewage treatment systems that cause less harm to the local environment and public health by 2050. But with as many as 83,000 cesspools releasing some 53 million gallons of untreated sewage into the islands’ soil, streams...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
LIST: Top healthy spots and eateries to try on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants and eateries within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Maui.
KITV.com
2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
KITV.com
Big Island's Kilauea erupting again
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced. The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is...
