Miami, FL

70-year-old Miami woman found in good health, police say

MIAMI – Miami police have found a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered on Saturday. According to authorities, Benita Atillus was found safe and in good health. Police thanked those that assisted in the search.
MIAMI, FL
10 shot in Miami Gardens during French Montana music video shoot

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ten people were hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting in Miami Gardens during a music video shoot for Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and New Orleans-based rapper Rob49, a fellow rapper at the scene told reporters. A crowd of people was outside of a shopping plaza...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Late South Florida philanthropist provided pivotal funding for local research

MIAMI – On average an estimated 5,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, every year. While there is no cure for the disease that slowly destroys all bodily function, scientists continue to look for treatments. South Florida philanthropist Paul DiMare supported that effort against the...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Wounded Warriors 20th annual bike ride kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of veterans were seen riding their bicycles Thursday morning for the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride. The veterans were far from combat but still riding together as a unit from Miami Beach to loanDepot Park. “You’re not worried about anything else, you’re...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Gardens police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Police said Kalissa Ramirez was last seen around 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Northwest 177th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue. Ramirez is 5...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DeSantis activates National Guard amid migrant surge in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – Homemade boats became part of the landscape in the mangroves and on the beaches of the Florida Keys, as the onslaught of migrant landings continued overnight into Friday. Additional state resources are now being called in to assist. According to the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
Hialeah woman arrested after stealing over $4K in check fraud, authorities say

MARATHON, Fla. – A 39-year-old Hialeah woman was arrested Thursday for stealing more than $4,400 by forging checks, authorities say. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Maygret Izquierdo Martinez faces 12 felony fraud and theft charges. Detectives in Marathon began investigating complaints of checks being...
HIALEAH, FL

