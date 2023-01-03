Read full article on original website
Click10.com
70-year-old Miami woman found in good health, police say
MIAMI – Miami police have found a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered on Saturday. According to authorities, Benita Atillus was found safe and in good health. Police thanked those that assisted in the search.
Click10.com
10 shot in Miami Gardens during French Montana music video shoot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ten people were hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting in Miami Gardens during a music video shoot for Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and New Orleans-based rapper Rob49, a fellow rapper at the scene told reporters. A crowd of people was outside of a shopping plaza...
Click10.com
Feds join investigation in Miami Gardens after shooting during French Montana video
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Federal agents responded to a crime scene with law enforcement dogs Friday where the filming of a music video with rapper French Montana turned into tragedy on Thursday in Miami Gardens. The agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Click10.com
Late South Florida philanthropist provided pivotal funding for local research
MIAMI – On average an estimated 5,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, every year. While there is no cure for the disease that slowly destroys all bodily function, scientists continue to look for treatments. South Florida philanthropist Paul DiMare supported that effort against the...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
Click10.com
New Pembroke Pines Publix set to open across from existing store next week
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Publix Supermarket is set to open its doors in Pembroke Pines next week. The store well known for its BOGOs, sent an email to customers announcing the opening of the location at 16024 Pines Blvd. on Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. According to...
Click10.com
Wounded Warriors 20th annual bike ride kicks off in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of veterans were seen riding their bicycles Thursday morning for the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride. The veterans were far from combat but still riding together as a unit from Miami Beach to loanDepot Park. “You’re not worried about anything else, you’re...
Click10.com
‘Only the thumb was left:’ Boy, 10, seriously injured while playing with firework in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning while playing with some kind of firework in North Miami Beach, authorities confirmed. The accident was reported in the 17000 block of Northeast 21st Avenue. Residents in the area told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos...
Click10.com
Person of interest ID’d in ‘random’ double-homicide of Florida senior couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found slain at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police. As Local 10 Orlando news partner WKMG reports, the couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman —...
Click10.com
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County helping pets find permanent homes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued their search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets. Sherry Walker, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out three 9-week-old puppies in a liter of 10 to share with the viewers of Local 10 News.
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the new year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She says she couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police search for missing 15-year-old girl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Police said Kalissa Ramirez was last seen around 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Northwest 177th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue. Ramirez is 5...
Click10.com
‘Please speak up’: Sister pleads for justice in murder of father of 5 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – One day after North Miami police released video of a suspect in his October murder, the sister of 32-year-old Joanel Casimir pleaded for the public to assist police in solving his killing. Jennifer Casimir says her older brother was a father of five. “It’s hard...
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 person hospitalized
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens rushed to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night. According to police, a man was shot in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue near 175th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. The victim was found to be suffering from a gunshot...
Click10.com
FHP: 2 dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, a 36-year-old Sunrise man...
Click10.com
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Click10.com
DeSantis activates National Guard amid migrant surge in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – Homemade boats became part of the landscape in the mangroves and on the beaches of the Florida Keys, as the onslaught of migrant landings continued overnight into Friday. Additional state resources are now being called in to assist. According to the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday...
Click10.com
Hialeah woman arrested after stealing over $4K in check fraud, authorities say
MARATHON, Fla. – A 39-year-old Hialeah woman was arrested Thursday for stealing more than $4,400 by forging checks, authorities say. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Maygret Izquierdo Martinez faces 12 felony fraud and theft charges. Detectives in Marathon began investigating complaints of checks being...
Click10.com
Tractor trailer overturns, spills load along Turnpike ramp causing traffic back-up
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A crash involving a tractor trailer caused a traffic slowdown along the Florida Turnpike Thursday afternoon. It happened on the ramp connecting the Turnpike extension (FL 821) to the Turnpike northbound, just north of Hard Rock Stadium. Boxes containing what appeared to be body lotion and...
