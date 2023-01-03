ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation

BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support. In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million.  Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation."When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days

BALTIMORE — A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon.Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting.Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were in an alleyway in the rear of Cambria when they were shot.  The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.   John Davis, the Chief of Schools, confirmed both students attend Benjamin Franklin High School.WJZ spoke to a relative of a witness who said after hearing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teens injured in double-shooting near school in Brooklyn

Two teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a double-shooting near a school in Brooklyn, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 2:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, across the street from Benjamin Franklin High School. Investigators said the victims were standing with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023

Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County launches online Water Quality Dashboard tool

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced the launch of a water quality dashboard, a new online tool that allows the public to easily review waterway monitoring data from chemical and bacteria samples collected routinely by the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability (DEPS). “Transparency and accountability...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD

