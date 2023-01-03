Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Student brings gun into Macarthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A student carried a handgun into a classroom at Macarthur Middle School, according to a letter released by the school on Thursday afternoon. A teacher noticed the weapon inside a student's fanny pack worn by one of the students at around 2:45, said the letter.
Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation
BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support. In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million. Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation."When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I...
Parental guidance now required at Towson Town Center
Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
mymcmedia.org
3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin.
Students at Western High School use class project as a way to give back
Some Baltimore City School students are helping people stay warm this winter, and they're using their classroom hours to do it.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
BALTIMORE — A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon.Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting.Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were in an alleyway in the rear of Cambria when they were shot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. John Davis, the Chief of Schools, confirmed both students attend Benjamin Franklin High School.WJZ spoke to a relative of a witness who said after hearing the...
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
Classes Canceled After Student Murdered Near Baltimore High School
Classes have officially been canceled for a Baltimore high school after a group of students were shot, one fatally, during a lunch break at a nearby Popeyes, according to school officials. The principal of Edmondson-Westside High School, Karl E. Perry, released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 4…
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board Releases First Annual Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) released its first annual report outlining the status of complaints and recommendations to improve the complaint process. “We were fortunate to engage a group of diverse stakeholders throughout the PAB recruitment and policy design process,” said County Executive...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
WBAL Radio
Mayor calls for resignation of CEO for BOPA following cancelation of MLK Day parade
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday called for the resignation of the CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The news comes just two days after BOPA announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore was canceled for 2023. BOPA issued a statement, in which...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Wbaltv.com
Teens injured in double-shooting near school in Brooklyn
Two teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a double-shooting near a school in Brooklyn, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 2:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, across the street from Benjamin Franklin High School. Investigators said the victims were standing with...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County launches online Water Quality Dashboard tool
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced the launch of a water quality dashboard, a new online tool that allows the public to easily review waterway monitoring data from chemical and bacteria samples collected routinely by the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability (DEPS). “Transparency and accountability...
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Comments / 0