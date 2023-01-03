ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hold the booze: Places to practice Dry January in Pittsburgh

Everyone makes ambitious promises around the New Year — that they will be more organized, more active, more hydrated. While these promises may not hold for the entire year, a month-long commitment like Dry January at least seems realistic. For a hard-drinking town like Pittsburgh, the prospect of finding...
Pittsburgh honors retired cobbler with "Gabriel Fontana Day" in the city

Pittsburgh City Council declared yesterday Gabriel Fontana Day in honor of the retired cobbler's service to the Downtown community, where he worked for 48 years. Fontana, 81, learned the shoemaker's trade during his boyhood in Italy before moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. For 48 years, he ran Gabriel Fontana Shoe Repair on Forbes Avenue. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, Fontana reflected on his long career in a Pittsburgh City Paper profile than.
Khari Mosley launches bid for Pittsburgh City Council

Khari Mosley says he's running for Pittsburgh City Council to set a new tone in local politics. "My guiding principle is compassion, empathy, and grace," he tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "I think this is something that has been missing from the local political environment." Mosley, director of 1Hood Media, says...
