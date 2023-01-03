ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stresses importance of knowing CPR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wants to make sure people know CPR basics that could save a life. Captain Jonathan Evans said they are working to offer compression CPR classes for the public this year. He says a new style of CPR doesn't require rescue...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Driver killed after disabled SUV was hit by a vehicle in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the US Highway 76 and Laughlin Road intersection Wednesday night; they originally told us four vehicles were involved. Troopers say only two vehicles were...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Town of Lake View has a new leader at the helm

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WPDE) — Sterling "Bull" Lee was sworn in Friday night as the new mayor of the Dillon County Town of Lake View. His community elected him to the position this week in a special election. Lee said it's the first time in the history of Lake...
LAKE VIEW, SC
wpde.com

National Weather Service surveys severe weather damage in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Horry County Thursday caused by the severe weather that happened on Wednesday. Heavy winds tore down trees and toppled structures in the Juniper Bay area of Conway. NWS determined the damage done yesterday was from microburst...
CONWAY, SC

