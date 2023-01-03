Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
wpde.com
Power nearly restored for thousands in Lake City, lower Florence & parts of Scranton
Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE) — A majority of the 4,300 impacted customers have power back in parts of Scranton and Lake City in lower Florence County. Some people said they had been without power for more than six hours Saturday. Duke Energy released the following statement on the outage:
wpde.com
Sewer line maintenance closes Lake City lane of traffic
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working on North Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City to perform sewer line maintenance. Maintenance will be going on for two to three days. One lane of traffic is closed for crews to work.
wpde.com
8 people taken to hospital after crash on Hwy 57 near Little River; traffic blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Highway 57 at Union Church Road in the Little River area Thursday while crews respond to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Eight people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and two of them have...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman upset she wasn't moved to another apartment following fire
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Carmen Hipp said the past week of her life has been hard, because of what she's had to deal with inside her apartment at the Morgan Britt apartment complex in Lumberton. Online records show the complex is the property of the Robeson County Housing Authority.
wpde.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
wpde.com
Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stresses importance of knowing CPR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wants to make sure people know CPR basics that could save a life. Captain Jonathan Evans said they are working to offer compression CPR classes for the public this year. He says a new style of CPR doesn't require rescue...
wpde.com
Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
wpde.com
Suspects accused of assaulting North Myrtle Beach store employee identified
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have identified two suspects who they said assaulted an employee at a Burlington Coat Factory on Dec. 20 during a strong-armed robbery,. The complainant told the responding officer that while at the cash register, she heard the merchandise alarm go off. She...
wpde.com
Driver killed after disabled SUV was hit by a vehicle in Marion County
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the US Highway 76 and Laughlin Road intersection Wednesday night; they originally told us four vehicles were involved. Troopers say only two vehicles were...
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
wpde.com
New $180-200K homes in Horry County could be possible through partnership, company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 to $200,000 houses if leaders would agree to explore a partnership with a company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's strategic advisor told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their business to state...
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
wpde.com
Town of Lake View has a new leader at the helm
LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WPDE) — Sterling "Bull" Lee was sworn in Friday night as the new mayor of the Dillon County Town of Lake View. His community elected him to the position this week in a special election. Lee said it's the first time in the history of Lake...
wpde.com
National Weather Service surveys severe weather damage in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Horry County Thursday caused by the severe weather that happened on Wednesday. Heavy winds tore down trees and toppled structures in the Juniper Bay area of Conway. NWS determined the damage done yesterday was from microburst...
Comments / 0