Kirksville woman hurt in rollover crash outside Green Castle
GREEN CASTLE, Mo. — A Thursday morning rollover crash sent a northeast Missouri woman to the hospital. The wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 6, one mile west of Green Castle. State troopers report that a pickup truck driven by Kassie Buckwalter, 27, of Kirksville, began sliding,...
Missouri Department of Public Safety announces grant to help provide water safety
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety on Friday announced a new grant that could potentially save lives. Grant funding in the amount of $300,000 has been made available to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations. Eligible...
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old Iowa girl found safe
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A 3-year-old girl from Mount Ayr has been found safe in Missouri, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says. They issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the girl Friday morning. Iowa DCI and Ringgold County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.
Recreational marijuana taxes could cost buyers over 20%
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Retail marijuana could be taxed at a high level in some parts of northeast Missouri. When Missouri voters passed the adult use of cannabis in November, a 6% state tax was included in the ballot wording. The legal language of the amendment also allows local governments...
Republican lawmakers look to expand gun rights even further in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are back at the capitol come Monday, and Republicans might be looking to expand gun rights even more than they already have lately. Republicans saw some big wins at the polls in Iowa this November, and Iowans also voted to add a new gun rights amendment to the state's constitution.
Iowa Democratic Party makes new push for early Caucuses
On Friday the Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, Ross Wilburn, sent a letter to leaders of the Democratic National Committee in hopes of getting Iowa back on the start of the presidential nominating process, after two states chosen to be part of the early lineup failed to meet a key deadline.
