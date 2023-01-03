Read full article on original website
Sylvia S
4d ago
She's not above the law. Lock her up. Let's see how her nasty attitude works out in the pokey.
Reply
9
Michael Moore
4d ago
She deserves to be locked up. She won't last in prison when the inmates run their game on her.
Reply
4
Related
KSAT 12
Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail, 600 hours community service
SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, 90 days in jail and 600 hours of community service. Barrientes Vela had faced between two years probation and 10 years in prison after a jury on Sept. 1 found...
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela sentencing scheduled to resume Tuesday, conclude this week
SAN ANTONIO – The sentencing of convicted ex-Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela is scheduled to resume Tuesday and conclude later this week. This phase begins more than four months after she was convicted of two felony counts of tampering with government records. The off-and-on sentencing portion of her...
KSAT 12
TABC launches investigation into bar accused of overserving Councilman Clayton Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO – A bar accused of serving San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry 14 alcoholic beverages in four hours before his November head-on crash is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The TABC confirmed the active investigation to KSAT on Thursday. In a statement, the commission said...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
Man fatally shot in Atascosa County; suspects arrested and charged with murder
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot in Atascosa County, and two people have been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lucio Carmona. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Tessman north of Haverlah Road. In a press conference on...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested for shooting man found dead on side of Atascosa County road, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County. David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, have been charged with murder, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a news conference on Friday.
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
KSAT 12
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Cll Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD. Two men were...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting at NW Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s far West Side. The crash happened Dec. 16 on the access road of West Loop 1604 North and Westwood Loop. According to police, Genoveva Conoway...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
