Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
KHQ Right Now
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can,"...
KHQ Right Now
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending in right direction' for Sunday
Needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to have their QB1 back Sunday. Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, worked with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice. While he was officially listed as limited, teammates said...
KHQ Right Now
Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash
The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Dolphins, in turn, will start rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel announced. The seventh-round pick...
Look: Jaguars, Titans Honor Damar Hamlin With Powerful Pregame Moment
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are battling tonight for the AFC South crown. Just before the massive winner-take-all matchup, however, the two clubs got together at midfield during pregame to share a powerful tribute for Damar Hamlin. After honoring the Bills safety with ...
KHQ Right Now
Why a wave of UW Husky standouts have delayed NFL dreams to return for ‘unfinished business’ in 2023
SEATTLE – The concept of “unfinished business” is a constantly regurgitated sports cliché. For the 2023 Washington Huskies, it’s a rallying cry. Since reclaiming the Apple Cup on Nov. 26, eight Huskies with additional eligibility have announced their intentions to return in 2023 – quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Jalen McMillan, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left tackle Troy Fautanu, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, running back Richard Newton and tight end Devin Culp. (Standout sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, meanwhile, has yet to publicly announce his decision.)
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season.
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18.
Comments / 0