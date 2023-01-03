Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Look: Patrick Mahomes’s Tribute For Damar Hamlin This Saturday Is Going Viral
The final week of the NFL's regular season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite today's return to football, the NFL world is continuing to honor and pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He remains in critical condition at ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital
As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’
Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com
NFL team makes generous donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity
The NFL world was utterly stunned and horrified on Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Hamlin in the injury, both with kind words...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser
The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18.
Broncos take first step in Sean Payton chase, but it comes with a catch
The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but they’ll have to wait a bit. The Broncos are considered one of the frontrunners to land Sean Payton — a Super Bowl winner who previously coached the New Orleans Saints — but they’ll have plenty of competition.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team says...
