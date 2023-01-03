ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Why a cleanse or clean food meal plan is great after the holidays

After the holiday season it's a great time to consider a cleanse or clean food meal plan. Cleansing doesn't have to mean depriving yourself, but instead it's really about giving the body a reset, be it by doing a full juice cleanse or a meal plan that is a combination of juices, salads and liquids that help you to flush out the body and reduce cravings, especially for high processed sugars.
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Another storm moving in; Rain changing to snow

Valley rain and mountain snow will become widespread today as the next storm winter storm approaches. Heavy precipitation is most likely in SW Utah. At first, rain will fall in valleys with most snow accumulating snow above 7,000 feet. Snow levels will drop to the valley floors overnight and could...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

7 Tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions

It’s the time of year where many of us shift our focus to sticking with our health and fitness goals. Adam Ballenger from Intermountain Healthcare’s Live Well Center in Park City, Utah, says we’re most likely to succeed when our New Year’s resolutions are manageable and positive.
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Layton woman scammed by T-Mobile impersonator

LAYTON, Utah — It’s a crime on your dime that is happening more often than you think. Scammers are finding new, clever ways to make off with not just money, but merchandise all under the guise of a legitimate company. One Utah woman says you can’t always trust...
LAYTON, UT

