After the holiday season it's a great time to consider a cleanse or clean food meal plan. Cleansing doesn't have to mean depriving yourself, but instead it's really about giving the body a reset, be it by doing a full juice cleanse or a meal plan that is a combination of juices, salads and liquids that help you to flush out the body and reduce cravings, especially for high processed sugars.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO