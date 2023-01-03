Anti-abortion advocates from Florida and Georgia will assemble Jan. 13 and 14 in St. Augustine for the 17th annual March for Life to protest abortions. With the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, this is the last time the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine's movement will march locally, as events move to Tallahassee in 2024.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO