Florida: ‘Where woke goes to die’; transgender bathroom ruling; remembering Rosewood
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for a second term this week. The ceremony happened just before the nation marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In his address, the governor laid into the federal government and Democratic-led states, portraying Florida as “a citadel...
Annual March for Life planned Jan. 14 in St. Augustine
Anti-abortion advocates from Florida and Georgia will assemble Jan. 13 and 14 in St. Augustine for the 17th annual March for Life to protest abortions. With the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, this is the last time the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine's movement will march locally, as events move to Tallahassee in 2024.
