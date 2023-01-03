Read full article on original website
Related
Tante Kringle is a sweet doggy looking for a family
Tante Kringle is a chunky bully dog that would love to start the new year by being accepted into a loving home.
Pets of the week: Ash will make you laugh. Panini chirps
JACKSON, MI – Ash and Panini are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Ash is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. Your guess about what breeds he is mixed with is as good as ours. All we know is that he is a charming and personable pup.
Night of Distinction will honor those who make Jackson a better place to live
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Night of Distinction to honor those making Jackson a better place to be. The annual event is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. The event recognizes people, volunteers and groups that have made contributions to Jackson.
Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival
TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Enjoy a night out after the holidays at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance
JACKSON, MI – Dads and their daughters can enjoy a night out in the city at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance. The 23rd annual Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy Daughter Dance is 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park. The event gives dads, grandfathers, uncles or brothers the chance to take their young daughters, granddaughters, nieces or sisters to a Valentine’s Day dance.
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
Jackson man on mission to empower young people
Thomas Burke remembers his days as a Jackson correction officer working in cell block two, and the feeling he got every time he saw the bars close in on another young person's life.
Get rid of your Christmas tree during a Jackson Boy Scout troop pick-up event
JACKSON, MI – Ditch your Christmas tree with a free pick-up event from Jackson Boy Scouts. Boy Scout Troop 424 of Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish will drive through the city and parts of Summit Township from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, to pick up the trees.
wrif.com
This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown
So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family
JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Bookstore closing, man fights police while overdosing: Jackson headlines Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson bookstore will be shuttering soon despite efforts to save it. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned...
Chelsea Burger plans to return despite its ‘hiatus’ since June, owner says
CHELSEA, MI -- As people pass by Chelsea Burger, they are met with signs that say the restaurant is on hiatus and will be back in several weeks. The problem is, these signs date back to June 5. The burger joint at 110 W. Middle St. in downtown Chelsea currently...
Take a lantern-lit hike through a recreation area in Washtenaw County this winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - In the depths of the Michigan winter, it’s easy to lose track of the light. But after the sun sets in the Waterloo Recreation Area, parks officials are lighting up the way with kerosene lanterns for four nighttime hiking opportunities in January and February. The...
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0