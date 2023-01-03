ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Pets of the week: Ash will make you laugh. Panini chirps

JACKSON, MI – Ash and Panini are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Ash is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. Your guess about what breeds he is mixed with is as good as ours. All we know is that he is a charming and personable pup.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival

TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
TECUMSEH, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Enjoy a night out after the holidays at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance

JACKSON, MI – Dads and their daughters can enjoy a night out in the city at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance. The 23rd annual Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy Daughter Dance is 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park. The event gives dads, grandfathers, uncles or brothers the chance to take their young daughters, granddaughters, nieces or sisters to a Valentine’s Day dance.
JACKSON, MI
wrif.com

This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown

So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family

JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
JACKSON, MI
thelascopress.com

Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
FENTON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy