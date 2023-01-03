NBA predictions and picks: Celtics vs. Thunder, Bucks vs. Wizards Tuesday

It feels like every new day in the NBA brings an unbelievable performance from one of the game’s myriad superstars: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double on Christmas Day; Luka Doncic’s 60-point epic; and, most recently, Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point explosion on Monday night to highlight a ridiculous night of basketball.

There are only three games on the docket on Tuesday, but at this rate, we’re due for another unreal showing from at least one of the young studs in action.

Here are our favorite bets to make ahead of Tuesday’s slate, including one superstar to keep your eye on:

Celtics -9.5 @ Thunder

Bucks -7.5 vs. Wizards

Kings +3.5 vs. Jazz

Jayson Tatum NBAE via Getty Images

Amid a stretch of jaw-dropping performances from the NBA’s burgeoning crop of superstars, I’m calling my shot on another: Jayson Tatum is going large on Tuesday.

He’s already playing like a bona-fide MVP candidate, averaging 34.9 points in his last eight games while leading the Celtics to four wins in their last five games. Three of those came by at least 12 points, which includes a pair of 20-point blowout wins a week ago, when Tatum combined for 79 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists on 55.3% shooting.

Boston’s last game ended in defeat, which should put Thunder bettors on high alert: the Celtics are 28-20-1 against the spread in the last two seasons following a loss and beat the Timberwolves by 12 points after their previous loss. OKC is coming off a 21-point loss of its own and could struggle to keep pace against a motivated juggernaut.

The pick: Celtics -9.5 ( FanDuel )

These two teams played on Sunday in a dominant 118-95 win for the Wizards, who extended their surprising win streak to five games. Health permitting, I don’t expect the Bucks to let that reach six games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee), Jrue Holiday (illness) and George Hill (illness) for that contest. While Middleton is still on the mend, the other three are all likely to play on Tuesday, which should help restore this team’s elite prowess on both ends of the court.

On the other side, Bradley Beal (hamstring) is still iffy to suit up and could be limited even if he does draw his first start after a three-game hiatus. The Wizards have made due without him, but I’m skeptical of that approach bearing fruit against a mostly healthy Bucks lineup.

The pick : Bucks -7.5 ( BetMGM )

Both of these teams were among the hottest in basketball earlier this season, but a fall from grace for each spells confusion for oddsmakers, who are pricing this slightly in Utah’s favor amid a four-game losing spell.

I’m not sure I agree with that assessment. Sacramento hasn’t looked great, either, but it’s still been the (slightly) better team across the entire season and showed that on Friday when it beat the Jazz outright in a 126-125 thriller.

That game saw arguably the best performance all year from Kings center Domantas Sabonis (28 points), who went 12-for-12 against Utah’s under-matched frontcourt. Nothing has changed on that front from Friday until now, so don’t be surprised if Sabonis has another field day down low in Sacramento’s upset bid.

The pick : Sacramento Kings +3.5 ( Caesars )