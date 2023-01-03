Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
Entering this offseason, the Dodgers desperately needed to make a move in the starting rotation. Between Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, they were putting their trust in three injury-prone players to carry the load. That's why, it made a ton of sense with they went out and added...
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Warriors Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
In today’s NBA, most big trades don’t look like they used to. Before, a star player usually would get traded for another star player. Teams were less inclined to undertake long-term rebuilding projects. It was seen as more viable to pivot than altogether destroy and rebuild. Today, that’s...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Carlos Correa’s camp in contact with at least one other team after Mets talks hit hiccup
Carlos Correa’s camp renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday as negotiations over proposed contract language changes in the agreed-upon $315 million, 12-year deal ran into at least a hiccup or two. There’s been decent hope for two weeks that Correa and the Mets could finalize the agreement, with a few alterations, and Correa’s camp had limited discussions to the Mets until Thursday. But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Giants place former All-Star on release waivers
The Giants placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers, per a team announcement. La Stella, who was designated for assignment late last month, will become a free agent upon clearing. That’s a foregone conclusion, as any team that claimed him would also need to claim the remaining $11.5M on his contract. Once he’s a free agent, La Stella would only cost a new team the prorated league minimum for any time spent on the major league roster, however. The Giants would remain on the hook for the remainder of that $11.5M salary.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
KSDK
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
