$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free
A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
Starfield is still set to launch in "the first half of 2023", and fans think it could arrive on April 12
The launch of Bethesda's epic sci-fi RPG could coincide with The International Day of Human Space Flight
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Gamers debate whether PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass had a stronger year
The console wars are dead, long live the subscription service wars. On the penultimate day of the year, gamers are looking back at the offerings from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass to see which camp came out on top. December's PS Plus lot wasn't too shabby, though you might...
Xbox Game Pass will lose five popular games in less than two weeks
FIVE popular games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15, meaning subscribers will no longer be able to play them. Even if you download them to your console or PC before this date, you will be locked out of loading them after the 15th. While Game Pass games come...
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free
Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
