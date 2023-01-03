Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About How She And Brandon Blackstock Are Handling The Holidays Post-Divorce
Kelly Clarkson explains how she and Brandon Blackstock handle the holidays with their kids post-divorce.
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Kelly Ripa’s Sons Returned Home for Christmas (& Got an Extra Special Welcome from Her Dog)
Last week, talk show host Kelly Ripa documented the moment her two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos, returned home for the holidays. Naturally, their arrivals were met with plenty of excitement— but there was one family member in particular who was extra thrilled to be in the thick of things: their pet dog, Lena.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confided in His Now-Fiancée as His Marriage to Tish Cyrus Fell Apart
Billy Ray Cyrus is moving on from his marriage with his new fiancee, Firerose. Their relationship began as his previous one ended.
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Susan Meachen seemingly returned to social media this week after her death was announced in a Facebook post in October 2020 More than two years after romance writer Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, she seemingly returned to the platform to reveal she is alive. Online friends and followers of Meachen believed she has been dead since late 2020, after someone claiming to be her daughter posted the news via her Facebook account, according to Insider and Rolling Stone. The post has since been deleted. The person claimed Meachen's...
Tammy Wynette’s Band Had a Code Name for Whenever the Singer Showed up Impaired
Because country singer Tammy Wynette would show up to perform while impaired from painkiller use, her band developed a code name.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details
Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
