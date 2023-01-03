Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM ChST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

