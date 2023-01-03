Read full article on original website
Ryan says homelessness still priority despite bureau assignment reshuffle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler shuffled the deck of city bureaus this week, with commissioners taking on new duties. Wheeler will now oversee Homeless Services, and not Commissioner Dan Ryan, even though Ryan has dedicated himself to providing more homeless services. Ryan says he'll still be in charge...
Portland leaders look to address mental health, drug concerns: 'The city seems complacent'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Business owners in Multnomah County said as they see increasing challenges with mental health and drug use, they're worried about public safety. People are now putting pressure on local leaders to make changes. This follows a brutal attack at a MAX station in Gresham where police...
PBOT installs vehicle 'chokepoints' near Jefferson High School after recent gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — New safety measures have been installed near Jefferson High School in North Portland after three students were hurt in two separate shootings near the school late last year. The Portland Bureau of Transportation put up new post barriers along Commercial Avenue, forcing cars to drive slower.
Friday's demolition of former Portland Korean Church will be slow and methodical
PORTLAND, Ore. — A charred skeleton of a building was all that remained of the former Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland at Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street. After Tuesday’s suspected arson, Portland Fire & Rescue deemed the building too unsafe to keep standing. “It’s just a...
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Multnomah County Library breaks ground on new, expanded library
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Library is breaking ground on one of the first of its library building projects: Holgate Library, a brand new, two-story building at the same location. The new library will be triple the size of the current 6,400 square foot space to a total of...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things improve in a roundabout way for some residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. — How frustrated do you get while stuck behind road construction?. We told you about a neighborhood in September virtually trapped by the construction all around them. So, how are they doing now?. We paid them a visit this week and found they are breathing a bit...
I-84 to close in both directions at I-205 this weekend for TriMet construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange for TriMet’s A Better Red construction, starting on Friday night and ending early Sunday morning. The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 6, and end 4 a.m. on Sunday, January...
Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
Dove Lewis hopeful to return to full 24/7 emergency pet coverage soon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital is one step closer to restoring its 24-hour emergency service for pets. The ER will now be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for walk-ins. All of this comes two months after the hospital cut its hours to deal with...
Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
Can You ID This Person? FBI, ATF helping with SE Portland bank arson investigation
Portland Police officials are asking for help finding a suspect linked to an arson investigation at the Bank of America branch on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard from New Year’s Eve. Portland Police said its team is working with the FBI, ATF, and Portland Fire on the case. While details surrounding...
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
Mother and young child hit, seriously injured by driver in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A mother and her young child are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver Thursday morning in Forest Grove, police officials said. Authorities said the mother was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when they were both struck by someone in a large pickup truck.
