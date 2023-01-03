ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Ryan says homelessness still priority despite bureau assignment reshuffle

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler shuffled the deck of city bureaus this week, with commissioners taking on new duties. Wheeler will now oversee Homeless Services, and not Commissioner Dan Ryan, even though Ryan has dedicated himself to providing more homeless services. Ryan says he'll still be in charge...
PORTLAND, OR
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
PORTLAND, OR
Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
PORTLAND, OR
Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
VANCOUVER, WA
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
PORTLAND, OR
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
PORTLAND, OR
Mother and young child hit, seriously injured by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A mother and her young child are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver Thursday morning in Forest Grove, police officials said. Authorities said the mother was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when they were both struck by someone in a large pickup truck.
FOREST GROVE, OR

