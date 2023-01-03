ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Would-be burglars arrested after calling 911 to move stolen belongings: Police

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

A pair of would-be burglars in Florida were arrested Saturday after they called police in an attempt to move items they were allegedly trying to steal.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a residence after police received a 911 call in which no one on the caller's end spoke, according to a report.

After arriving at the scene, authorities determined that nobody lived in the home, but once inside, they were met with a man and a woman identifying as his girlfriend who had entered through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been on the lookout for the man relating to a burglary at a Dollar General located in Poinciana, Florida, the sheriff's office said.

His girlfriend told the responding deputies that she had called them for assistance in moving out multiple objects from the home, which authorities were able to determine the pair did not live in, according to the report.

She also said that they needed a ride to the airport for a weekend trip to New York, the report noted.

The sheriff's office wrote: "Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn't to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey."

"And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

The sheriff's office said the man is facing burglary and theft charges and that the woman faces a charge of burglary of a residence.

