2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 2-year-old boy died at a Lubbock hospital after a 2-vehicle crash in Midland County on December 17, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash occurred at 11:18 a.m. near East BI-20 and East State Loop 250.

According to DPS, an SUV was stopped at a traffic light on the exit ramp of State Loop 250 and traveled into the intersection. DPS said the SUV was struck by a car heading westbound.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Traylor Denise Collins, 29, of Midland, along with a seven-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were injured and taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. DPS said a 2-year-old was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock and later pronounced dead on December 21.

The driver of the car, identified as Katelynn Joy McWright, 18, of Midland, was injured and taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Weather and road conditions were listed as clear and dry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.