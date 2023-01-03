Read full article on original website
Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3. CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
New details emerge about Brooks Drive shooting
Officials say he grabbed an AK-47 went outside and starting shooting towards the house across the street. Two teenagers were injured as a result.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
CCPD Chief responds to report on the death of 11-year-old girl on New Year's
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle responds to reports of 9-1-1 calls following the death of an 11-year-old girl on New Year's.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
Escaped Nueces County inmate is back in custody
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail this weekend has come to an end. Anthony Montez, who escaped while working trash detail on New Year's Eve, is back in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office’s custody Tuesday. He was in jail for drug...
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
New Year's Eve stray bullet damages woman's car
Susan Foster was startled by a loud noise on New Year's Eve. It wasn't until the next day she pieced together what happen.
New attorney appointed for the Tejeda murder trial
Sam Fugate of Kingsville is now representing Joseph Tejeda as his attorney, replacing Eric and Jared Perkins.
Joseph Tejeda gets new counsel after his lawyer asks to be taken off case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney's Office representatives have confirmed that Eric Perkins, the attorney of record for capital murder suspect Joseph Tejeda, has asked to be removed as Tejeda's lawyer. The judge hearing the case, Manuel Banales, has granted that request, and Kingsville lawyer Sam Fugate...
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
Six dead after head-on crash in Live Oak County, DPS says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Scam warning from Aransas Pass Sheriff's Office
"Like the IRS and Social Security, we do not call. We will mail you a letter or show up on your porch."
Local golf tournament fundraises for teen severely injured from ATV accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London ISD student critically injured in an ATV accident back in September remains hospitalized in Colorado tonight. But here at home, organizers of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show hit the links Friday to help the family of Holden Weaver. Holden Weaver was severely...
