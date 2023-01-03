ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis, TX

Escaped Nueces County inmate is back in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail this weekend has come to an end. Anthony Montez, who escaped while working trash detail on New Year's Eve, is back in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office’s custody Tuesday. He was in jail for drug...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
