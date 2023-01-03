Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
EF-1 Tornado Destroys Perry Co. Home
A Perry County couple is on the long road to recovery — after storms destroy their home Tuesday afternoon. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester — are cleaning up their property — and trying salvage whatever they can. But their house is a total loss. The couple says the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
selmasun.com
Tornado spotted near Uniontown; Perry County under tornado warning
Perry County is under a tornado warning until 12:45 p.m. A tornado was spotted near Heiberger and Marion moving Northeast at 35 mph, according to the Perry County EMA. "IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA TAKE SHELTER NOW!" according to Perry County EMA. Update: The warning ended and is back...
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning Continues for Portions of Hale, Perry Co. Until 12 pm
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHERN. AT 1134 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. WAS LOCATED NEAR FAUNSDALE, OR 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF UNIONTOWN, MOVING. NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD…TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT…FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO...
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County
Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
ABC 33/40 News
Couple 'blessed to be alive' after home destroyed from possible tornado in Perry County
One area that was damaged in Tuesday's severe weather is along County Road 29 in Perry County. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester were inside their home during the storm. They were not injured. "This is nothing nobody wants to go through. I promise you, but I feel good because my husband...
greensborowatchman.com
After the deep freeze, tornadoes and storms blow
Several rounds of strong thunderstorms passed over the Black Belt Tuesday into early Wednesday morning this week, causing damage and possible brief tornadoes in the area. Beginning early Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office issued the first of several tornado warnings affecting both Hale and Perry Counties that day. Tornado warnings affecting Newbern, Uniontown, Faunsdale, Greensboro, and Marion, among other locations, were issued.
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
WSFA
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Autauga County
A man has been arrested on an arson charge in Autauga County. Interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says Alan Wayne Bone is charged with first-degree arson and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Court records say Bone intentionally damaged a mobile home by starting or maintaining a fire...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
elmoreautauganews.com
Arson Arrest: Woman Jumped from Window to escape flames on Martin Drive; Claims She tried Multiple times to file warrants against Suspect
Top Photo: The burned remains of a trailer show the damage caused by suspected arson. A female in the home at the time of the fire says she was trapped in her bedroom as flames engulfed her exit through the front door. She jumped from a window with her dog. (Photo by Sarah Stephens.)
alabamanews.net
New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.
A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
