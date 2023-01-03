ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

alabamanews.net

EF-1 Tornado Destroys Perry Co. Home

A Perry County couple is on the long road to recovery — after storms destroy their home Tuesday afternoon. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester — are cleaning up their property — and trying salvage whatever they can. But their house is a total loss. The couple says the...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County

Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

After the deep freeze, tornadoes and storms blow

Several rounds of strong thunderstorms passed over the Black Belt Tuesday into early Wednesday morning this week, causing damage and possible brief tornadoes in the area. Beginning early Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office issued the first of several tornado warnings affecting both Hale and Perry Counties that day. Tornado warnings affecting Newbern, Uniontown, Faunsdale, Greensboro, and Marion, among other locations, were issued.
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Autauga County

A man has been arrested on an arson charge in Autauga County. Interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says Alan Wayne Bone is charged with first-degree arson and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Court records say Bone intentionally damaged a mobile home by starting or maintaining a fire...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
April Killian

alabamanews.net

New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.

A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
BESSEMER, AL

