Many, if not most, teams would wrinkle their noses if that’s how they were described. The Perry girls basketball team? They embrace it. Outsized — as Perry is on most nights — the Pirates used a hard-nosed defensive style and superb shooting in the fourth quarter to defeat host West Geauga, 55-42, on Jan. 6 in the Wolvarena.

PERRY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO