Related
News-Herald.com
Cornerstone boys basketball: Quinn Kwasniak’s strong shooting breaks school record for points in a game
Scoring is nothing new for Cornerstone sophomore Quinn Kwasniak. He finished last season third in the area with 23.6 points per game. Kwasniak has already passed the halfway mark for 1,000 career points, and he shows no signs of slowing. Against Medina Christian on Dec. 23, Quinn was 18 of...
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. West Geauga girls basketball: Scrappy Pirates overwhelm Wolverines in CVC bout
Many, if not most, teams would wrinkle their noses if that’s how they were described. The Perry girls basketball team? They embrace it. Outsized — as Perry is on most nights — the Pirates used a hard-nosed defensive style and superb shooting in the fourth quarter to defeat host West Geauga, 55-42, on Jan. 6 in the Wolvarena.
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. West Geauga girls basketball: Clutch shots down the stretch lead Cardinals past Wolverines
Mallory Chicone is one of those players who isn’t afraid of pressure situations. Earlier this week in practice, the junior guard from Mentor asked for the ball to shoot a free throw to end practice. Make it and practice is over. Miss it and both her and her teammates had to run sprints.
C-NS, Liverpool girls basketball set for mid-season clash
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Knowing that the Section III Class AA championship might get settled between them, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls basketball teams meet head-to-head Tuesday night. They do so coming off a strong opening week of 2023, one where the Northstars were dominant in the wake...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. Harvey boys basketball: Bison overcome second quarter woes for 87-62 victory over Red Raiders
Beachwood looked to conclude a perfect week when it welcomed Harvey for a CVC crossover on Jan. 7. After a strong first quarter backed by five made 3s, which included Michael Kesselman just before the buzzer, the Bison thought that they were well on their way. But the Red Raiders...
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. University boys basketball: Fitzgerald, Budrys-Rini combine for 40 points as Cougars hold off Preppers 62-51
The lead was very rarely over 10 points when Lake Catholic made the trek to University on Jan. 6 in a Top of the Crop clash. With an Ethan Nowak bucket with just over four minutes left in the game, the Preppers were within six. Out of a Cougars timeout,...
