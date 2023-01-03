Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13.

John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records. Karen Lynne Norman, 54, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day to a home on Madison Drive after someone called police and said they heard gunshots, according to the report.

Police found the shell casings on the porch and the porch steps, according to the report. Nash and Norman were both allegedly inside the home and told police they had been drinking. Both Nash and Norman reportedly told police they fired the gun.

Nash and Norman allegedly showed “signs of gross intoxication,” according to the report. Nash allegedly had a breath sample of 0.12, while Norman reportedly refused a breath sample.

The police report does not say anyone was injured in the incident.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

