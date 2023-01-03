ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6te4_0k2Exk1x00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13.

John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records. Karen Lynne Norman, 54, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day to a home on Madison Drive after someone called police and said they heard gunshots, according to the report.

Police found the shell casings on the porch and the porch steps, according to the report. Nash and Norman were both allegedly inside the home and told police they had been drinking. Both Nash and Norman reportedly told police they fired the gun.

Nash and Norman allegedly showed “signs of gross intoxication,” according to the report. Nash allegedly had a breath sample of 0.12, while Norman reportedly refused a breath sample.

The police report does not say anyone was injured in the incident.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

naughty girl
3d ago

They were juss bringing the New Year in drunk with a bang.💥😂🤣😭

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Second suspect charged in shooting death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made after a Florence man was allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Paislee Davis is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose. She was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after her arrest Thursday.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway man accused of starting fires at South Carolina home, business

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Conway man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly starting two fires in Fairfield County, according to Sheriff Will Montgomery’s office. Deputies arrested Steven M. Huot on Tuesday after the fires at a home on W. 11th Street in Winnsboro and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Narcity USA

A Taqueria Customer In Texas Shot A Robber & Walked Away Like It Was No Big Deal (VIDEO)

A taqueria customer in Texas shot and killed a robber who came inside the busy establishment wielding a weapon and demanding people's money. Surveillance footage shows the unidentified person, who presumably shot the thief at Ranchito Taqueria in southwest Houston, TX, Thursday night, giving patrons their stolen money back and leaving as if nothing had happened. The shooter still hasn't been identified by the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy