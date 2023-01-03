Creating a specialty criminal court for veterans in Brazos County continues to be a topic for public speakers at county commission meetings. Five speakers appeared during the December 28, 2022 meeting included justice of the peace and Army veteran Terrence Nunn. He said “We have to do something. 22 veterans a day kill themselves. I’ve had buddies kill themselves. They’re not going to seek help. This is not a get out of jail free card. This is the process to give them the help that they (veterans) need.”

