Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
wtaw.com
January Update From The Destination Bryan Tourism Office
The tourism events coordinator for the Destination Bryan tourism office, Amanda Kile, visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about January’s First Friday and a review of holiday events. Listen to “January 2023 update from the Destination Bryan tourism office” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Public Speakers Continue To Press Brazos County Commissioners To Create A Specialty Criminal Court For Veterans
Creating a specialty criminal court for veterans in Brazos County continues to be a topic for public speakers at county commission meetings. Five speakers appeared during the December 28, 2022 meeting included justice of the peace and Army veteran Terrence Nunn. He said “We have to do something. 22 veterans a day kill themselves. I’ve had buddies kill themselves. They’re not going to seek help. This is not a get out of jail free card. This is the process to give them the help that they (veterans) need.”
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Prosecutors Will Handle Charges Involved In Shootings Of Local Law Enforcement Officers, While County Commissioners Recognize The Officers And Those Who Assisted The Injured
Brazos County’s district attorney says their office will be appointed special prosecutor in the December 30 shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Robertson County. Jarvis Parsons tells WTAW News the prosecution of the Bryan man in that and the shooting of a Bryan police officer the night before will take place in their respective jurisdictions.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Firefighters Union And City Management Reach A Proposed Contract That The City Council Will Consider
Details are released of a proposed contract between the Bryan firefighters union and city management. The city council takes up the proposed contract in private Tuesday afternoon before considering final action in public Tuesday evening. The union dropped from its last proposal, the elimination of the city’s no tolerance drug...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder
College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Officially Names Petrino as Offensive Coordinator
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as the new Aggie offensive coordinator Friday afternoon. In 2021, ESPN ranked Petrino as one of the top college football coaches during the past 50 years and is noted for his offensive prowess.
wtaw.com
Aggie OL Robinson to Return for Senior Year
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson has announced he will return for his senior season. Robinson, an All-SEC 2nd teamer in 2022, is a two-year starter at right guard. His announcement means the Aggies will return all five starters for a line that paved the way for 1,695 rushing yards last year.
