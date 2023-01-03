The town of Flower Mound is currently installing new data analytics cameras along the Morriss Road corridor as part of the town’s adaptive traffic signal implementation. The town said in a news release Friday that its Signal Division team is currently placing the new cameras at all traffic signals along Morriss, and the software is being implemented. After the system has been initialized, it could take a full month for the system to collect enough data to begin learning the traffic patterns along the network of intersections. Once the system has sufficient data to learn the traffic patterns and is placed into full operation, which will likely take several months, town staff will be able to start making a difference in the corridor and residents will begin seeing the real benefits.

