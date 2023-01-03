Read full article on original website
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Flower Mound installing data analytics cameras along Morriss
The town of Flower Mound is currently installing new data analytics cameras along the Morriss Road corridor as part of the town’s adaptive traffic signal implementation. The town said in a news release Friday that its Signal Division team is currently placing the new cameras at all traffic signals along Morriss, and the software is being implemented. After the system has been initialized, it could take a full month for the system to collect enough data to begin learning the traffic patterns along the network of intersections. Once the system has sufficient data to learn the traffic patterns and is placed into full operation, which will likely take several months, town staff will be able to start making a difference in the corridor and residents will begin seeing the real benefits.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
New fire chief, commissioners sworn in at Denton County ESD No. 1
A fire chief and several new commissioners were sworn in Wednesday night to lead the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, formerly the Argyle Fire District. Ricky Vaughan was sworn in as the district’s new fire chief during a special ceremony at ESD Station 511. Vaughan had served in Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 before taking the reins at the ESD.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Bags to Benches program ends in Flower Mound
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s Bags to benches program has come to an end. Through the program, which launched in June 2020, the local organization recycled more than 2.3 million plastic shopping bags and used them to create six benches that were placed around Flower Mound. But the program has become too labor-intensive for KFMB volunteers to continue, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Pharmacy opens in Northlake
Northlake’s first pharmacy opened last month in the fast-growing Northlake Commons development. Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, giving residents in Harvest, Pecan Square and the growing area of Northlake a much closer pharmacy to fill prescriptions and shop for over-the-counter medications, other medical supplies, toiletries, greeting cards, supplements and more.
Pizza Hut opens in Northlake
A new pizza chain recently opened its doors in Northlake, joining lots of new businesses in the towns fastest-growing commercial development. Pizza Hut opened last month at 1248 FM 407, Suite 400, joining Papa Johns Pizza and a bunch of other new shops in Northlake Commons to serve the growing populations of Harvest, Pecan Square and other subdivisions in and around Northlake.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
Senior Talk DFW — January 2023
New Year, New You? For many it’s Happy New Year! For others it’s a year of missing someone or realizing time is passing. Take some time to reflect on your wins and progress from last year. What things do you want to continue, stop doing, or do better?
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
New construction projects underway at former JCPenny headquarters in Plano
Construction workers drained the pond at CALWest to install new retaining walls. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) CALWest is commencing with new construction projects, including new installations, renovations and modifications to existing structures. CALWest, located at 6501 Legacy Drive, used to serve as the headquarters for retailer JCPenney. The three-story Class A...
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
Lantana lawn fire caused by firecracker, put out by neighbors
A Lantana woman is thankful for her neighbors’ quick thinking when they put out a fire on her lawn on New Year’s Day. Denise Marshall said she was on her way home from her mother’s funeral late Sunday afternoon when she got a call from her neighbor, saying that there was a grass fire at her house.
Farmer to keep farming in Farmers Branch
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch has erased a list of land limitations a farmer pushed back against for more than a year.The city removed or adjusted restrictions last month on crops, height limits, hay bales and perimeter mowing, following a long campaign from business owner James Lockridge, who argued the city rules for property maintenance violated state protections for agriculture.The changes should allow Lockridge to resume his work this spring, mowing tall grass on undeveloped property, which he uses to feed livestock. Meanwhile the work allows landowners to maintain agricultural tax exemptions on the undeveloped parcels."It wasn't just...
advocatemag.com
Local Dallas ISD educators named master principals
Principals at four local Dallas ISD schools were awarded the master principal designation. The district gives this honor yearly to the top 10% of principals of neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools and choice schools. Recognizing master principals is part of Dallas ISD’s Theory of Action, an organizational philosophy that...
