WBAY Green Bay
Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day. A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. “It was emotional,”...
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department sees two dozen suspected OWI arrests during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
wearegreenbay.com
Gun violence on decline in Green Bay, police data shows
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay police say the number of “shots fired” calls was down in 2022 compared to the year before. However, numbers remain higher than what was reported in 2019. “This is very encouraging, however we still have work to do,” said Green...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating the death of a dog found at Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog was found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday, launching an investigation by Oshkosh Police. A release from the Oshkosh Police Department states that the dog was found in a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive, officers were dispatched to the apartment around 3 p.m. on January 4.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year. The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019. Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is...
wtaq.com
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
1065thebuzz.com
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.
wearegreenbay.com
Probate explained from Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – You’ve probably heard the term probate but as you’re planning for your future, you’ll want to know exactly what it is. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live with more on what probate is, if it’s required in Wisconsin, what is the cost, and how long it takes.
