NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's NetEase Buys Gaming Studio Involved in Major Titles Including Halo Infinite and Minecraft
NetEase announced on Friday it had acquired Canadian gaming studio SkyBox Labs which is co-developing major games including Halo Infinte and working on Minecraft. SkyBox labs will operate independently under NetEase, China's second-biggest gaming company. The two companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. NetEase has ramped...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Job Cuts, Here's How Leaders Can Boost ‘Layoff Survivor' Morale and Productivity
Layoff "survivors" report higher stress and less motivation than before job cuts. Leaders should be in tune with their employees concerns and communicate a clear message on how the company will move forward. Managers should know what tool are available to increase needed skills for remaining workers. Amazon and Salesforce...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MacBook Owners May Get a Payout As Part of a Class-Action Lawsuit. Here's How Much You Could Get
If you purchased an Apple MacBook laptop equipped with a certain kind of keyboard between the years of 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible for a payment of up to $395 as part of a nationwide class-action settlement. But the clock is ticking to file a claim -- and not everyone with those MacBooks will receive a payout.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
