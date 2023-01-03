ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’

‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a southwest valley neighborhood as police investigate a barricade. Worker shortage continues for some restaurants across...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
8 News Now

Disney On Ice Skates Into Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Disney on Ice Presents: Road Trip Adventures” is making a pit stop in Las Vegas this weekend at the Thomas and Mack. JC Fernandez is joined by Taylor Burrell a Disney On Ice performer to tell us more.
Fox5 KVVU

Puppy finds new home after abandoned at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International has found its furever home. According to the Animal Foundation, the 9-week-old, 3-pound puppy was left alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week. The group says the...
KITV.com

2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
963kklz.com

7 Amazing Low Carb Restaurants In Las Vegas

January 5th is National Keto Day, and it got us to thinking, are there good restaurants in Las Vegas that offer keto-friendly or low carb menus? Turns out, the answer is yes. After all, we offer good everything when it comes to restaurants here in Sin City. We have some of the best chefs in the world, and they’re not only found on the strip anymore.
cbs12.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
