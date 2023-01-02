AUSTIN – For a first-week conference game and the initial Jan. 3 roadtrip for Kansas State, there wasn’t much of a feeling-out process. K-State flat got after it to build a 20-point lead and win comfortably in Texas’ first conference game at its new home, the Moody Center. The Wildcats shot 60.0% for the game to break an all-time program scoring mark in the 116-103 victory. Markquis Nowell set the fast-paced tempo to play all 20 second-half minutes and finish with nine assists to complement his 36 points. Floor leadership at its best as the Cats mounted 23 assists on the night and hit a flurry of shots. Coach Jerome Tang commented on a range of topics in the Tuesday night postgame from Austin; each quote attributed to the K-State head coach:

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO