ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

Avery Johnson to play in Under Armour All-America Game

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyV1G_0k2Ewn0100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before he heads to Manhattan to join the Kansas State football program, Maize quarterback Avery Johnson has one last piece of business to tend to.

The No. 1 player in the state of Kansas for the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The four-star signal caller was selected to participate in the game on Nov. 11. Participants spent a week in Orlando, Florida, leading up to the game to prepare with some of the nation’s best athletes.

Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin

The game sets the players into two groups: Team Phantom and Team Speed. Johnson will be a part of Team Phantom and is paired with Iowa State signee JJ Kohl, who is also a four-star quarterback.

Reports say both Johnson and Kohl struggled to gel with the team at the beginning of the week, but Johnson was able to get in better rhythm with the offense as the week went on. Both quarterbacks will be featured in the game.

The Under Armour All-America Game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN. It will also stream on WatchESPN.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tsnews.com

Three players named to Shrine Bowl squad

Three local high school players have been named to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West squad. The initial rosters for both the West and East teams were released on Monday. The players are Bradley Bond of the Goddard Lions, Kyle Butcher of the Campus Colts, and Zane Zoglmann of the Conway Springs Cardinals. All are seniors, and all are linemen.
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
tkmagazine.com

Easton Recognized by ABA

NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas will get $45.3 million in opioid addiction settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting more money to help fight substance abuse after settlements with two pharmaceutical companies. On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has secured at least $28.4 million in a legal settlement with Teva and at least $16.9 in a legal settlement with Allergan over opioid […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy