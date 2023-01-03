Oh, the Places They’ll Go: Young Performers Hit the Stage for ‘Seussical JR.’

A 2019 local production of “Seussical.” A youth-focused version of the play is planned for June. Photo credit: Ken Jacques

A children’s theater class, launching this week, will conclude with a public production of the popular musical, Seussical JR.

The one-act version of the hit Broadway show celebrates many favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz and all the Whos.

The creative team includes Robert Nickel, director, Jo Jo Caldwell, music director, and Erica Kahn, choreographer. Colleen Espenscheid will co-produce with Jessica Goetting.

The program, by Point Loma-based ActLiveNow, which conducts theater classes for adults as well, begin Thursday. Once-a-week sessions continue on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. at Barracks No. 2 at Liberty Station.

Four live performances will be held June 2-4. Youngsters aged of 8 to 14 are eligible to join at a cost of $995 per child. Register online at actlivenow.com.