U.S. clinches United Cup title with win vs. Italy
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz clinched the United Cup title for the U.S. on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6(6). Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy. The...
United Cup semifinals: Can Team Greece come back?
Last year, Jessica Pegula lost all of her four matches against Iga Swiatek. But the new year has brought with it a burgeoning confidence for the American. In 2023, Pegula’s now 1-0 against the World No.1. Pegula scored a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Swiatek on Friday at the...
Advantage U.S. or Italy in the United Cup final?
Through 10 days, the United States has dominated the United Cup with 18 wins in 20 matches. While Italy has lost five total, the team came on strong down the stretch, taking care of Greece handily in Saturday’s semifinals. Both teams will tell you they’ve been bolstered by an...
Sabalenka into Adelaide 1 final, faces Czech teen Noskova
No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka made quick work of her semifinal at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, cruising past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 to reach the singles championship match. World No.5 Sabalenka needed just 1 hour and 18 minutes to close out 34th-ranked Begu and make her 19th career singles...
Trevisan upsets Sakkari in three-hour United Cup semifinal; Italy up 2-0
SYDNEY, Australia -- Martina Trevisan upset Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5, and Lorenzo Musetti easily handled business with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Stefanos Sakellaridis to give Italy a 2-0 lead over Greece in the United Cup semifinals. Trevisan's 3-hour, 14-minute match was the longest of the tournament so far,...
Why Eugenie Bouchard is in a hurry to make up for lost time
After spending 17 months on the sidelines nursing a shoulder injury that required surgery, Eugenie Bouchard returned to competition last August at a WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver. “My first, first match, I felt like the ball was coming at me so fast,” Bouchard recently told wtatennis.com, reflecting on those...
Petra Marcinko hopes to build off United Cup experience
As the stars of the game battled it out at the United Cup in Perth, Petra Marcinko was soaking it in. One year on from capturing the Australian Open girls' title, the 17-year-old Croatian player was using the inaugural mixed-gender competition as preparation for her pro Grand Slam qualifying debut in Melbourne this week. Although she played in only a mixed doubles match, which she lost, it was the overall experience that counted.
Bronzetti leads Italy into United Cup final
SYDNEY, Australia -- Lucia Bronzetti clinched Italy's place in the United Cup final with a 78-minute 6-2, 6-3 victory over Valentini Grammatikopoulou. Italy led Greece 2-0 overnight, but Stefanos Tsitsipas gained one point back by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 before Bronzetti closed out the win. Italy, which also won a dead-rubber mixed doubles match, will will square off against the United States for the title.
Six Slam champions lead loaded Adelaide 2 draw
ADELAIDE, Australia -- No.4 Caroline Garcia tops the draw at the Adelaide International 2, which begins on Monday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (right shoulder injury) and No.3 Jessica Pegula (change of schedule)...
Champions Corner: Sabalenka's 'boring' approach leads to Adelaide title
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Aryna Sabalenka says she's been working on keeping her cool on the court for years but admits those were just words. As the 2023 season begins, it's a new Sabalenka, as evidenced by her resilient and, dare we say "zen," run to the title at the Adelaide International 1.
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams withdraw from Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams has also withdrawn after sustaining an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. A champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, Osaka has not played a competitive match since the US Open last...
