As the stars of the game battled it out at the United Cup in Perth, Petra Marcinko was soaking it in. One year on from capturing the Australian Open girls' title, the 17-year-old Croatian player was using the inaugural mixed-gender competition as preparation for her pro Grand Slam qualifying debut in Melbourne this week. Although she played in only a mixed doubles match, which she lost, it was the overall experience that counted.

21 HOURS AGO