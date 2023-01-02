Read full article on original website
Time for Alabama’s Nick Saban to admit the CFP Selection Committee got Final Four right
Opinion: After two terrific CFP semifinals, let’s recognize the College Football Playoff Selection committee got it right.
Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory against the aggressive Georgia Bulldogs' defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line heading into the CFP National Championship. Max Duggan has been an unstoppable force all season matching up with the Horned Frogs speed on offense will be tough for Georgia to contain. However the Bulldogs' defense is ranked No.5 in the nation and Klatt believes they will be able to dominate the field and secure a championship victory if Duggan doesn't capitalize on little moments in the game.
TCU vs. Georgia preview, Bobby Petrino hired at Texas A&M & fans won't be able to tailgate at the National Championship game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before...
Texas A&M loses another former 5-star to the portal | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Blair Angulo discusses whether or not it is time for Jimbo Fisher to hit the panic button as they lose DL Anthony Lucas to the portal.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who starred in the 2021 Michigan State game, has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Wednesday night. "I have made friendships and relationship that will last forever," he wrote in his goodbye post "Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year-old kid at summer camp. Thank you teammates, especially the "crew" for taking me in and pushing me everyday. I love each and everyone one y'all and couldn't have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with.
Nation's top 2024 safety releases a top 15 with Ole Miss in the mix
We ususally don't get too excited when a player announces a top 15. But in the case of Buford (Ga.) High School athlete KJ Bolden, well, we will make an exception. The five-star, 2024 prospect with more than 40 offers cut his list down to 15 schools on New Year's Day, and Ole Miss is one of them.
Elite offensive tackle planning to attend junior day at Tennessee
One of the nation’s top offensive tackles in the 2024 class is planning to return to Tennessee soon.
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. USC and the Streak
We get a little bit into the Streak that USC had going againt Mick Cronin's Bruins, but this year's teams match up...
Tang Talk: The best quotes from recent Jerome Tang interviews
AUSTIN – For a first-week conference game and the initial Jan. 3 roadtrip for Kansas State, there wasn’t much of a feeling-out process. K-State flat got after it to build a 20-point lead and win comfortably in Texas’ first conference game at its new home, the Moody Center. The Wildcats shot 60.0% for the game to break an all-time program scoring mark in the 116-103 victory. Markquis Nowell set the fast-paced tempo to play all 20 second-half minutes and finish with nine assists to complement his 36 points. Floor leadership at its best as the Cats mounted 23 assists on the night and hit a flurry of shots. Coach Jerome Tang commented on a range of topics in the Tuesday night postgame from Austin; each quote attributed to the K-State head coach:
What To Watch: Buckeyes look to take down No. 1 Purdue, 7-4 center Zach Edey
No. 24 Ohio State will have a huge opportunity early in the Big Ten season as it hosts No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Fox Sports 1 will have nationwide coverage beginning at 7 p.m. This marks the second season in a row where OSU will...
Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal
With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes post-UNC press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following an 88-79 loss Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center to UNC. Here's that full press conference in.
TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends
On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
Charles Kelly brings experience as defensive coordinator and elite recruiter
Charles Kelly comes to Boulder as Colorado's new defensive coordinator and safeties coach with two national championships on his resume, at Florida State in 2013 and at Alabama in 2020. During his 33 year coaching career, he has called defenses at every level, from high school to FCS to Power 5.
Updated projected depth chart for WVU Football - 1/5
A little over a month ago, I put together a two-deep for West Virginia's 2023 football season. I made it clear there was zero chance it would actually happen, but it was what the depth chart would look like if absolutely no one who had eligibility remaining transferred or left for the NFL. Of course, that didn't happen. Multiple players announced early to go pro, while many, many others announced they would be entering the transfer portal.
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
Preseason Polls Forecasts Another Tough Season in SEC Play for Kentucky Baseball
On Feb. 17, Kentucky baseball will return to the diamond, opening the 2023 season in Elon, N.C., taking on the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series. It'll be the beginning of year seven of the Nick Mingione era, one that has been underwhelming since his first season in charge in 2017. After ...
