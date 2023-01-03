ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's Why SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check

If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient who was expecting a check to arrive in the mail this month, don't get your hopes up. You aren't getting one in January, but you can expect one next month. We'll explain all the details below. For more information on Social Security and...
Social Security: First Checks With 2023 COLA Increase Arrived This Week

The first Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrived on Tuesday. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. This first batch of checks is for long-time recipients and those who receive both...
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: New Year, New Benefits

Social Security beneficiaries can stretch their checks a little farther in 2023. The new year brings the highest cost-of-living adjustment, an 8.7% increase, in nearly 40 years to Social Security beneficiaries. This increase will give recipients more spending power this year as more than half of Americans are suffering hardship due to inflation. The COLA increase has already arrived for some Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients, while others will see their checks arrive later this month.
Consumer Reports investigates buy now, pay later traps

If you’ve shop online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out - a buy now, pay later plan. The offers sound enticing - get your purchase home with no interest and no fees. Javier Chairez bought some golf gear last year and paid for it using...
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping

As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Yet Another Omicron Subvariant Gains Steam in the US

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 subvariant has seen a "stunning increase" in recent weeks, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who posted an update Wednesday on Twitter. XBB.15, which is a...

