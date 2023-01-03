Social Security beneficiaries can stretch their checks a little farther in 2023. The new year brings the highest cost-of-living adjustment, an 8.7% increase, in nearly 40 years to Social Security beneficiaries. This increase will give recipients more spending power this year as more than half of Americans are suffering hardship due to inflation. The COLA increase has already arrived for some Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients, while others will see their checks arrive later this month.

