Kent County Road Commission winter budget still on track after blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite higher-than-average snowfall this winter, salt supplies and road commission budgets are in good shape.

“Bigger storms are cheaper than multiple storms of 1 to 2 inches at a time because the trucks have to go out no matter what,” Kent County Road Commission Deputy Managing Director of Operations Jerry Byrne said.

Kent County road crews have used about 12,000 tons of salt so far this season. Byrne told News 8 the department typically uses about 35,000 tons of salt each year.

Because the three winter storms hit primarily during the weekends, many crews were called in to work overtime. However, Byrne said overtime is the smallest percentage of the three main winter costs, the other two being maintenance and gas. The department has spent just over $3.6 million so far out of a total budget of $10 million.

“January, February could hit us hard, and we could have a little different story,” Byrne said. “But right now we’re not concerned about it because when I look at averages, we’re about where we need to be.”

