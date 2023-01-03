Smashburger’s have become a local hit, and when you bite into that thin yet flavorful patty, you’ll understand why. They’re not just a fad either, our yummy selection of spots below just proves that their deliciousness is absolutely here to stay! Love Hour is a local treasure that offers the ultimate customizable burgers. You’re welcome to order it how you want it, whether it’s a single, doubles, hell—even a triple. They also collaborate with other L.A. spots to create the most unique smashburgers out there. 📍 532 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Burgers Never Say Die often gets accredited for starting this whole smashburger craze, and we have to agree with that honor. They offer single or double smashburgers with the typical fixings of juicy pickles, freshly chopped onions, and cheese. So simple, yet so deliciously perfect. Expect a long line, but trust us, it’s worth it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO