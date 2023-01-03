ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Phyllis Gray
3d ago

So? 🤷‍♀️ Weed is becoming more & more legalized all the time. The govt is just being petty about not getting their portion! 💵💰 Get off it & leave folks alone already!! 😡

405/9724L
3d ago

she's out...he's still locked up....registration violation...smh..smh...you can't make this stuff up...wake up America

KOLR10 News

Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer

MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler

JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
AFTON, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

