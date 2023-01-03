Read full article on original website
Phyllis Gray
3d ago
So? 🤷♀️ Weed is becoming more & more legalized all the time. The govt is just being petty about not getting their portion! 💵💰 Get off it & leave folks alone already!! 😡
3d ago
she's out...he's still locked up....registration violation...smh..smh...you can't make this stuff up...wake up America
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
okcfox.com
Police: Raid on Oklahoma City business yields pot, cocaine, gambling machines, and more
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested after authorities raided a local pool hall on Thursday. The warrant came after authorities received a tip about alcohol getting sold without a license. The Oklahoma City Police Department's VICE Unit along with the ABLE Commission and fire marshals served a...
Accused shoplifter tries to run over off-duty officer
Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall yesterday as a off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
OU: Campus police release video of disturbing arrest
University of Oklahoma Police has released body camera footage of a controversial arrest at the Bedlam football game back in November.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
One dead after shooting in Logan County, investigation underway
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead following a shooting in Logan County, Thursday, Jan. 5. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the New Blaine area just east of Paris in Eastern Logan County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a verbal disturbance...
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
KOCO
Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on child endangerment charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County on four counts of child endangerment. Two of the charges involve drugs. 42-year-old Dawn Nicole Thomas didn’t show up for court in December. Police say she’s likely hiding out in the Springfield area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
UPDATE: Man joins Bolivar woman in case involving death of 14-year-old
UPDATE 1/6/23 — Another person is being charged with actions that led to the death of the 14-year-old child. Kevin Lee Ashlock Jr., 35, of Bolivar was served a warrant and arrested on Jan. 3. He is formally charged with the same two felony counts as Cameron: one of abuse or neglect of a child […]
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
