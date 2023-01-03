Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout
Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
